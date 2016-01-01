See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Binaya Shrestha, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Binaya Shrestha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Shrestha works at St John Riverside Wound Care in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St John Riverside Wound Care
    967 N Broadway Ste 203, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 327-4433
  2. 2
    Arthitis & Rhematology, PLLC
    1034 N Broadway Ste 2D, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 327-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Binaya Shrestha, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346343639
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
    Medical Education

    Primary Care
