Overview

Dr. Bina Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coppell, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Sharma works at Coppell Adult Medicine Specialists in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.