Overview

Dr. Bina Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daly City, CA. 

Dr. Lu works at Palo Alto Medical Fndtn Pdctrcs in Daly City, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    901 Campus Dr Ste 111, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-8500
  2. 2
    Sutter Health - Burlingame Center
    1501 Trousdale Dr Bldg 3, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Dr. Lu is always patient and really listens to your concerns. She is very thorough.
    — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Bina Lu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871799486
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.