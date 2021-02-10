Overview

Dr. Bina Jain, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at Optum-New Port Richey in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.