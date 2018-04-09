Overview

Dr. Bina Comes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Navarra Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Comes works at Cohen Children's NHPP General Pediatrics at Mill Basin in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.