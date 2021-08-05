Overview

Dr. Bina Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Santa Barbara Cardiovascular in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.