Dr. Bimaljit Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bimaljit Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bimaljit Sandhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Gb Pant Hospital
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 455-9809
-
2
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates - Bremo5875 Bremo Rd Ste 601, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6692Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
Discovered I had a stricture in my colon at my 5 year checkup. Understand strictures are rare. Did not care for the lack of bedside manner with the GI doctor or especially his staff so did extensive research to find a skilled GI doctor and found Dr. Sandhu. He performed 3 additional colonoscopies and dilated the stricture back to normal. Since it took 9 months to schedule the initial 5 year colonoscopy where the stricture was found, I had suffered for nearly a year and a half until Dr Sandhu treated me. In addition, his staff is wonderful and bends over backwards to accomodate the patient, a vital skill totally lacking in many medical practices today.
About Dr. Bimaljit Sandhu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1861578809
Education & Certifications
- Gb Pant Hospital
- Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandhu speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.