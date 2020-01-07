Dr. Bimal Rami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bimal Rami, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Greater Baltimore Colorectal6565 N Charles St Ste 600, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-4270
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
When you have had a bad experience you really appreciate the good doctors. Dr. Rami I felt had a lot of authority in his field, very thorough and took a lot of time with me. I would highly recommended him. Kim Gruber was very congenial and helpful. His assistant Deborah McDonald also took time with me and was also congenial. I would definitely recommended this group.
About Dr. Bimal Rami, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194758508
Education & Certifications
- Shock Trauma University MD
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Loyola U
