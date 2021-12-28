Dr. Yung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billy Yung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Billy Yung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Yung works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6408
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr Yung to be extremely responsive and proactive regarding treatment for my migraines.
About Dr. Billy Yung, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1710136437
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yung has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.
