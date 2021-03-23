Dr. Billy Westbrook, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billy Westbrook, DPM
Overview
Dr. Billy Westbrook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Westbrook works at
Locations
-
1
Billy B Westbrookdpm2828 4th St, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-4468
-
2
Billy B Westbrookdpm701 S Washington Ave Ste B, Marshall, TX 75670 Directions (903) 938-1815
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westbrook?
the Dr. Westbrook's staff is freak dumb people
About Dr. Billy Westbrook, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1306819032
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westbrook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westbrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westbrook works at
Dr. Westbrook has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westbrook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Westbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westbrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.