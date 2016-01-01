Overview

Dr. Billy Richardson Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Richardson Jr works at Clearwater Family Practice in Clearwater, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.