Dr. Billy Preuninger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Billy Preuninger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Health Physicians - Women's Care - Waters Avenue4750 Waters Ave Ste 311, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 306-3058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr P was very professional with great bedside manners. The staff was very pleasant and accommodating, which made my interaction with the womens clinic stress free and pleasant.
About Dr. Billy Preuninger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861683526
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preuninger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preuninger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preuninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preuninger has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preuninger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Preuninger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preuninger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preuninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preuninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.