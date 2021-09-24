Dr. Billy Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billy Pan, MD
Dr. Billy Pan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School, 2018
-
1
Beverly Hills Institute of Ophthalmology416 N Bedford Dr Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-2333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
have bad glaucoma for long time, 20 almost 30 years maybe. my cousin sees dr pan and told me hes very good and to check for another opinon. both m,y eyes see bad but right eye very bad. had many many surgies both eyes by other docotrs. but still usieng many drops and eye pressur not good. thanks god left eye pressure okay, right eye almost 30. very bad i know and dr pan spent a long time looking at them. very diffrent bcause my other doctor looks so fast. dr pan told me my eyes will be hard to do surgry because of the scars. but he told me what things we could try and told me what to expect. what do i have to lose the right eye is bad anyway so i did a surgry with dr pan. well now 1 year later and my eye pressure is still very good!its still 11 and now no more drops too for that eye. the eye feels better and not so burning all the time. thanks to him.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1760828248
- Harvard Medical School, 2018
- University Of Southern California, 2017
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Glaucoma and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
