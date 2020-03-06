See All Plastic Surgeons in Evans, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Billy Lynn, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Billy Lynn, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Lynn works at Savannah River Plastic Surgery in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Savannah River Plastic Surgery
    4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 1400, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 651-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 06, 2020
    I was very impressed with Dr. Lynn, I’m excited and have complete trust in moving forward with my surgery
    Tracy Mulherin Fowler — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. Billy Lynn, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629050174
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Residency
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
