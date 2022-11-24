Dr. Billy Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billy Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Billy Kim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Locations
The Surgical Clinic, PLLC660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 230, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 701-3970
The Surgical Clinic85 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 701-3834
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim came highly recommended in response to a call out to my friends and associates after receiving a dire prognosis from a local university hospital renowned for their care and cutting edge technology (no pun intended). Dr Kim was everything I was told he was - bright, confident, well-spoken and always ahead of my questions - which can be very difficult... I was very impressed from the first meeting on to today's first post-op follow up for a femoral artery by-pass performed 13 days ago. I expect that Dr Kim will be doing the other leg as soon as I heal from this one. I do not believe I could recommend any more highly - one of the the best doctors I have ever seen for my own needs, if not indeed the best!
About Dr. Billy Kim, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942404728
Education & Certifications
- New York University|New York University Vascular Surgery Fellowship
- University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
