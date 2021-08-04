Overview

Dr. Billy Hour, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hour works at Kidney Consultants Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA, Sun Valley, CA and Santa Clarita, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Hypertension, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.