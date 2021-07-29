Dr. Billy Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billy Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Billy Ford, MD is a Registered Nurse in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Billy H Ford MD PC1049 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (845) 307-5817Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Billy H Ford MD PC255 Broadway, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (845) 307-5818Monday11:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday11:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ford is solution focused, knowledgeable, knows his patients and actively listens to understand.
About Dr. Billy Ford, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871524538
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
