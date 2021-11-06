Dr. Billy Eden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billy Eden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Billy Eden, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 120 E Charnwood St Ste B, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 525-1664
-
2
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 525-1664Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas3203 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 266-4000
-
4
Herrington Ornelas Health Plaza3593 E GRANDE BLVD, Tyler, TX 75707 Directions (903) 525-1664
-
5
Billy Max Eden MD PA2941 Oak Park Cir Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 924-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eden?
Dr. Eden served as my primary sleep physician in Tyler, Texas for several years and his care was excellent. His move back to Fort Worth was our loss and a big win for the Fort Worth community. Our friends in Fort Worth should try to see him professionally if they have the need for sleep medical care. Bob Inlow 11-16-2021
About Dr. Billy Eden, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1356370464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eden has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.