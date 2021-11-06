See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Billy Eden, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Billy Eden, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    120 E Charnwood St Ste B, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 525-1664
  2. 2
    Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
    2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 525-1664
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas
    3203 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 266-4000
  4. 4
    Herrington Ornelas Health Plaza
    3593 E GRANDE BLVD, Tyler, TX 75707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 525-1664
  5. 5
    Billy Max Eden MD PA
    2941 Oak Park Cir Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 924-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 06, 2021
    Dr. Eden served as my primary sleep physician in Tyler, Texas for several years and his care was excellent. His move back to Fort Worth was our loss and a big win for the Fort Worth community. Our friends in Fort Worth should try to see him professionally if they have the need for sleep medical care. Bob Inlow 11-16-2021
    Robert F. Inlow — Nov 06, 2021
    About Dr. Billy Eden, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356370464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Billy Eden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eden has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

