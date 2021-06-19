See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sunnyvale, TX
Dr. Billy De Los Santos, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (12)
Dr. Billy De Los Santos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, TX. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. De Los Santos works at WellMed at Sunnyvale in Sunnyvale, TX.

Locations

    WellMed at Sunnyvale
    341 Wheatfield Dr Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 (972) 285-0221
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)
Fever
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    He is by far the closest to the ideal doctor I have ever had. He cares about his patients and will bend over backwards to help if they will only work with him. Like all doctors he isn't responsible for what your insurance will pay for, but he will offer references to those who might be able to assist. He is honest with his patients about what is wrong, and is empathic. His staff varies from pretty good to absolutely great. I don't give praise lightly, but I mean every word I have written.
    About Dr. Billy De Los Santos, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386885614
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Jacobi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. De Los Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Los Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Los Santos works at WellMed at Sunnyvale in Sunnyvale, TX. View the full address on Dr. De Los Santos’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. De Los Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Los Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Los Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Los Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

