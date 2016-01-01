Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billy Bailey, MD
Dr. Billy Bailey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Bryan Kurtz, MD854 W James M Campbell Blvd Ste 302, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-1120
MRMG Primary Care and Rheumatology1114 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-9706
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396730552
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.