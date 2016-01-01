Overview

Dr. Billy Bailey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Bailey works at Bryan Kurtz, MD in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.