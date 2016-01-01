Overview

Dr. Billie Zody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Zody works at Indiana Unv Hlth Agis Wmns Hlth in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.