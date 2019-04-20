Dr. Billie Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billie Phelps, MD
Overview
Dr. Billie Phelps, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Billie M. Phelps M.d. Inc.2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 855W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-7728
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
Ratings & Reviews
Medical skills outstanding. She understands skin diseases and various abnormalities affecting the skin and knows the best ways to treat them for that particular patient and is not hesitant to refer to another specialist if that is appropriate. Personable skills are also outstanding. She is very comforting and caring, and puts the patient at ease at all times. Young children and elder seniors all appreciate her kindness. I would have no hesitation in recommending her to anyone in need of a capab
About Dr. Billie Phelps, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelps speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
