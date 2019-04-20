See All Dermatopathologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Billie Phelps, MD

Dermatopathology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Dr. Billie Phelps, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Phelps works at Billie M. Phelps, M.D. in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Billie M. Phelps M.d. Inc.
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 855W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-7728

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthSmart

    Apr 20, 2019
    Medical skills outstanding. She understands skin diseases and various abnormalities affecting the skin and knows the best ways to treat them for that particular patient and is not hesitant to refer to another specialist if that is appropriate. Personable skills are also outstanding. She is very comforting and caring, and puts the patient at ease at all times. Young children and elder seniors all appreciate her kindness. I would have no hesitation in recommending her to anyone in need of a capab
    Apr 20, 2019
    About Dr. Billie Phelps, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1609949718
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Billie Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phelps accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phelps works at Billie M. Phelps, M.D. in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Phelps’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

