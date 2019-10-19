Dr. Billie Pace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billie Pace, MD
Overview
Dr. Billie Pace, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Pace works at
Locations
Altamonte Womens Center PA707 Ballard St Ste 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 339-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent over the years, in all ways. People behind the front desk seem condescending and generally an uncongenial clique of gals. Rude, little regard for respecfulness to patients.
About Dr. Billie Pace, MD
- Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1669554135
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pace accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
