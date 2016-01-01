Dr. Billie Fyfe-Kirschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fyfe-Kirschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billie Fyfe-Kirschner, MD
Overview
Dr. Billie Fyfe-Kirschner, MD is a Clinical Pathology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Pathology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Fyfe-Kirschner works at
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6807
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Billie Fyfe-Kirschner, MD
- Clinical Pathology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003981127
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic Pathology
