Dr. Bixby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billie Bixby, MD
Overview
Dr. Billie Bixby, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Bixby works at
Locations
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 626-6691Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Billie Bixby, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1770801938
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bixby accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bixby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bixby works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bixby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bixby.
