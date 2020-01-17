Dr. Bill Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bill Wong, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Tri-valley Physicians5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 130, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 463-0591
Stanford Medicine Partners Primary Care Pleasanton5568 Gibraltar Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 534-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wong, cured my pneumonia. He spends so much time with the patient, first visit 1 hour and 30 minutes! Her is so caring and concerned, has amazing bedside manners. He is the real thing! So grateful to him and his stuff who are all so kind as well! High recommend for any pulmonary issues!
About Dr. Bill Wong, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1477553444
Education & Certifications
- VA Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
