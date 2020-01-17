Overview

Dr. Bill Wong, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Wong works at ValleyCare Physicians Associates in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.