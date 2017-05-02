Overview

Dr. Bill Underwood, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Underwood works at United Hospital Center Orthopaedics in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.