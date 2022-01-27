Overview

Dr. Bill Tang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Tang works at BILL W TANG MD in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.