Overview

Dr. Bill Shumate Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Shumate Jr works at Family Medical Center N Garland in Garland, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.