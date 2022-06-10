Dr. Law Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Law Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Law Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Dr. Law Jr works at
Locations
Endocrinology Consultants-E TN1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 637-8812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a very good dr
About Dr. William Law Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
