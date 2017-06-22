Dr. Kortesis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD
Overview
Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kortesis works at
Locations
Hunstad Center for Cosmetic Plastic Surgery PA11208 Statesville Rd Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 659-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I cannot say enough positive things about Dr. Kortesis!! He doesn't just perform surgeries and forget about you, as if you were just another case. He is a man who genuinely cares about what your concerns are as a paitient, and will stand behind his work 110%. I am so very grateful that he is my plastic surgeon!! I have and would over and over again, highly recommend him to anyone. He is truly a man of integrity and full heartedly strives to help you achieve your goals.
About Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316122575
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kortesis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kortesis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kortesis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kortesis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kortesis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.