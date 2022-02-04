Dr. Bill Jou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Jou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Bill L Jou MD31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 205, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 676-8118
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. Jou's for about 3 years. He has been the best in monitoring my situation. I highly recommend Dr. Jou.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Scripps Clin
- Huntington Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Jou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jou has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.