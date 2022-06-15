See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bill Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Johnson works at Innovations Medical in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    12660 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 984-7999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Treatment frequency



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy - Ataxia - Retinitis Pigmentosa Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Dr. Johnson is great very informative and gave me the bubble I've always wanted! He has a great staff. You are in good hands when you come and see him!
Zee — Jun 15, 2022
About Dr. Bill Johnson, MD

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Tex Tech
Medical Education
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bill Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnson works at Innovations Medical in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

