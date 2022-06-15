Dr. Bill Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bill Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Office12660 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 984-7999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson is great very informative and gave me the bubble I've always wanted! He has a great staff. You are in good hands when you come and see him!
About Dr. Bill Johnson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1568411205
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.