Dr. Bill Haney, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bill Haney, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Haney works at Pain Management Centers of America in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Control Network
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-7246
  2. 2
    Elips
    4205 Springhurst Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 718-1019
  3. 3
    4201 Springhurst Blvd Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 290-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital
  • Physicians' Medical Center
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 23, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. Haney for almost two years, he has been a life saver to me. I now find he has left the offices of his previous location and they want to offer me a new provider which I do not want. I have built a trust with Dr. Haney and he has been a major reason I am still walking on my own with my back problems. The new office personnel at the place he was a provider for on Springhurst Blvd. will give me no information as to his current whereabouts or phone number. I had an appointment with him for early October and they called me to cancel it and make a new one with a new choice of provider. I told them I want Dr. Haney and cancelled myself as a patient. I wish to find out where his office if now located.
    Dolores Nevitt — Sep 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Bill Haney, MD
    About Dr. Bill Haney, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bill Haney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haney works at Pain Management Centers of America in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Haney’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Haney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

