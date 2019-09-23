Dr. Bill Haney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Haney, MD
Overview
Dr. Bill Haney, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Haney works at
Locations
1
Pain Control Network6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (812) 477-7246
2
Elips4205 Springhurst Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (513) 718-1019
- 3 4201 Springhurst Blvd Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 290-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Haney for almost two years, he has been a life saver to me. I now find he has left the offices of his previous location and they want to offer me a new provider which I do not want. I have built a trust with Dr. Haney and he has been a major reason I am still walking on my own with my back problems. The new office personnel at the place he was a provider for on Springhurst Blvd. will give me no information as to his current whereabouts or phone number. I had an appointment with him for early October and they called me to cancel it and make a new one with a new choice of provider. I told them I want Dr. Haney and cancelled myself as a patient. I wish to find out where his office if now located.
About Dr. Bill Haney, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265525653
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
