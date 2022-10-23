Overview

Dr. Bill Halmi, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Halmi works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.