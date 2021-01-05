Overview

Dr. Bill Davis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Neurology Clinic Central Texas in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.