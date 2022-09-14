See All Vascular Surgeons in Texas City, TX
Dr. Bill Chang, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bill Chang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Texas City, TX. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville Tn

Dr. Chang works at Bill K Chang MD PA in Texas City, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bill K Chang MD PA
    6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 302, Texas City, TX 77591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4694
  2. 2
    Bill K Chang MD PA
    1050 Gemini St Ste 203, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2022
    I had been fighting for months with my insurance and visiting several other doctors until I found Dr. Chang. Dr. Chang was a fighter in my corner and made sure I got the treatment and diagnostics I needed. He was kind and listened to my symptoms to help identify the issue. Hands down one of the best doctors and medical experiences I’ve had.
    Sean M — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Bill Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1043321698
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville Tn
    Residency
    • Truman Medical Center Kc Ms
    Internship
    • Dallas Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bill Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

