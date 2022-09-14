Dr. Bill Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Bill Chang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Texas City, TX. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville Tn
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Bill K Chang MD PA6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 302, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (281) 417-4694
-
2
Bill K Chang MD PA1050 Gemini St Ste 203, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 317-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
I had been fighting for months with my insurance and visiting several other doctors until I found Dr. Chang. Dr. Chang was a fighter in my corner and made sure I got the treatment and diagnostics I needed. He was kind and listened to my symptoms to help identify the issue. Hands down one of the best doctors and medical experiences I’ve had.
About Dr. Bill Chang, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1043321698
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville Tn
- Truman Medical Center Kc Ms
- Dallas Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.