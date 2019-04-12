See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodway, TX
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Bill Berryhill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Berryhill works at Bill H. Berryhill Mdpa in Woodway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Bill H. Berryhill Mdpa
    7003 Woodway Dr Ste 310, Woodway, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 776-0310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Ganglion Cyst
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Replacement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Arm
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand Fracture
Hand Tendon Repair
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Block
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Wrist Fracture
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 12, 2019
    From the time I walked in the lobby we were greeted & treated with the utmost respect. When Dr. Berryhill came in, he, introduced himself with a handshake, exchanged pleasantries & then asked how he could help us. I explained the problem with my hand. He inspected it , did an X-ray of it, showed me the problem area & how we could fix it. Surgery time was established & performed as described. Post-op was prescribed & 1 wk. visit appt. set. Dr. Berryhill was "GREAT", surgery successful!
    — Apr 12, 2019
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942481460
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Bill Berryhill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berryhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berryhill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berryhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berryhill works at Bill H. Berryhill Mdpa in Woodway, TX. View the full address on Dr. Berryhill’s profile.

    Dr. Berryhill has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berryhill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berryhill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berryhill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berryhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berryhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

