Dr. Bill Berryhill, MD
Overview
Dr. Bill Berryhill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Berryhill works at
Locations
Bill H. Berryhill Mdpa7003 Woodway Dr Ste 310, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 776-0310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the time I walked in the lobby we were greeted & treated with the utmost respect. When Dr. Berryhill came in, he, introduced himself with a handshake, exchanged pleasantries & then asked how he could help us. I explained the problem with my hand. He inspected it , did an X-ray of it, showed me the problem area & how we could fix it. Surgery time was established & performed as described. Post-op was prescribed & 1 wk. visit appt. set. Dr. Berryhill was "GREAT", surgery successful!
About Dr. Bill Berryhill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berryhill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berryhill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berryhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berryhill works at
Dr. Berryhill has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berryhill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berryhill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berryhill.
