See All Ophthalmologists in Carlsbad, CA
Dr. Bill Bell, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bill Bell, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bill Bell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bell works at BELL EYE CARE INSTITUTE in Carlsbad, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bell Eye Care Institute
    7040 Avenida Encinas Ste 110, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 357-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eye Infections
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?

May 07, 2019
Dr. Bell is a GREAT ophthalmologist! If you are looking for an MD who is top in his field, has years of experience, and works with each patient in a very personal way - this is the MD you want. I have appreciated his willingness to explain my issues, and helped me with medication with insurance coverage. Perhaps what I like most (once I got that he was top notch in his field) was his personable bedside manner, ability to explain what and why he was doing his prescribed treatment, and his sense of humor. He is the total package! He was always meticulous about details and has followed through on any concerns I have had. I give him my highest endorsement!! I had cataract surgery and am so glad I did it with him!
— May 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bill Bell, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bill Bell, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bell to family and friends

Dr. Bell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bill Bell, MD.

About Dr. Bill Bell, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194913988
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bell works at BELL EYE CARE INSTITUTE in Carlsbad, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bell’s profile.

Dr. Bell has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bill Bell, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.