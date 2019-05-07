Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bill Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Bill Bell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Bell Eye Care Institute7040 Avenida Encinas Ste 110, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions (760) 357-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell is a GREAT ophthalmologist! If you are looking for an MD who is top in his field, has years of experience, and works with each patient in a very personal way - this is the MD you want. I have appreciated his willingness to explain my issues, and helped me with medication with insurance coverage. Perhaps what I like most (once I got that he was top notch in his field) was his personable bedside manner, ability to explain what and why he was doing his prescribed treatment, and his sense of humor. He is the total package! He was always meticulous about details and has followed through on any concerns I have had. I give him my highest endorsement!! I had cataract surgery and am so glad I did it with him!
About Dr. Bill Bell, MD
Education & Certifications
