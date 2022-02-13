Overview

Dr. Biljana Beretich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIJEKA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care and York Hospital.



Dr. Beretich works at Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.