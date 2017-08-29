Dr. Bilha Zomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilha Zomer, MD
Dr. Bilha Zomer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-3440
Stone Oak Womens Center1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Zomer is located in Auburn, WA and delivers at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA. She has delivered all 3 of my children and I wouldn't have it any other way! Dr Zomer has a great laugh and loves when I bring my children to appointments with me. She takes the time to make the whole family feel special and is very laid back. On occasion she had to leave for a delivery. Her partners take over the appointment and they are just as great as she is! I have recomended her to all of my friends!
About Dr. Bilha Zomer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Dr. Zomer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zomer works at
Dr. Zomer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zomer.
