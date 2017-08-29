Overview

Dr. Bilha Zomer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Zomer works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Renton, WA with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.