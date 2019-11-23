Dr. Bilal Yousufzai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousufzai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Yousufzai, MD
Overview
Dr. Bilal Yousufzai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Main/Kennestone895 Canton Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111
Marietta Eye Clinic PA47 Highland Pavilion Ct Ste 101, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 981-1095
East Cobb3939 Roswell Rd Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 427-8111
Acworth4450 Calibre Xing NW Ste 1110, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (678) 279-1141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Y assisted on two detachments and three followup surgeries with Dr Busquets in January of 2018. He has examined me a few times since then. He is now my primary doctor at AIO has has my complete confidence. If not for Dr Y, Dr B, Debbie the over night on call nurse and staff, I would not have vision in the right eye. Remember, if you have to wait a few hours at your AIO appointment, an emergency always jump ahead of an office visit. For that I am thankful!
About Dr. Bilal Yousufzai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1023458916
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
