Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital South.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Cancer Care1629 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 120, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4220
-
2
Community Regional Cancer Care1440 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 497-6270
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
So far, I have liked this doctor. In my own opinion, he has been very understanding and patient with me and understands what I am going through. His staff has been very quick to set up my appt. Even when I called him off hours and he was with his family, he still managed to call me. He really does care.
About Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093034407
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.