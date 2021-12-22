See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (130)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Shanti works at Omnia Pain Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Yuma, AZ and Payson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John N. Harman Iv DDS Pllc
    5051 E THOMAS RD, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 473-7246
  2. 2
    4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 473-7246
  3. 3
    1695 W 24th St Ste C, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 783-3445
  4. 4
    Omnia Pain Consultants PA
    127 E Main St Ste A, Payson, AZ 85541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 783-3445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Payson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 22, 2021
    Dr. Shanti is a great doctor. Very happy with my pain care. Highly recommended and he has lovely staff!
    Barb — Dec 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568415792
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • North East Ohio Univ Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanti has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

