Dr. Bilal Saulat Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Bilal Saulat Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA.
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates of West Reading301 S 7th Ave Ste 210, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-4656
Berks Internal Medicine Ltd560 Van Reed Rd Ste 101, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-9940
Reading Hospital Occupational Health Services420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-8749
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have travelled across state lines to see Dr Saulat for chronic neurological conditions for many years, as I had deep trust in his Clinical acumen and judgement. His bedside skills are excellent. He is deeply trusted as a compassionate care provider and his treatment recommendations are not only patient centered but also effective and precise
About Dr. Bilal Saulat Jr, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1013081702
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Medicine
