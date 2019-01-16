Overview

Dr. Bilal Naeem, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale, Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Naeem works at Ozark Senior Health Care in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.