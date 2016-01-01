Dr. Bilal Muzaffar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muzaffar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Muzaffar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bilal Muzaffar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Muzaffar works at
Locations
Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook1551 Westbrook Plaza Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7596
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bilal Muzaffar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muzaffar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muzaffar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muzaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muzaffar works at
Dr. Muzaffar has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muzaffar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muzaffar speaks Hindi and Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muzaffar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muzaffar.
