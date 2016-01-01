Overview

Dr. Bilal Muzaffar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Muzaffar works at Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.