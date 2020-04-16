Dr. Bilal Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Mian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bilal Mian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College - Pakistan and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Mian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bilal A Mian MD310 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-5849
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mian?
Dr. Mian has been treating me for over 4 years after a stroke and seizures resulting from a surgery. I feel that he is caring and very capable. His office staff is very friendly and and efficient. I would highly recommend Dr. Mian.
About Dr. Bilal Mian, MD
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1700825999
Education & Certifications
- RES. 3 - Kings Cty Med Ctr, NYC
- Albany Med Ctr, NY
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr, NYC
- Nishtar Medical College - Pakistan
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mian works at
Dr. Mian has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.