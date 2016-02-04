Overview

Dr. Bilal Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Srinagar and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.