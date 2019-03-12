Dr. Bilal Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bilal Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Middle Georgia Heart and Vascular Center - Macon6070 Lakeside Commons Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 254-2644Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 11:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Cardiac Consultants of Central Georgia427 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 225-9882
-
3
Cardiac Consultants of Central Georgia1654 Watson Blvd Bldg 1, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 225-9882
-
4
Dublin112 Corporate Sq, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 254-2644
-
5
Warner Robins512 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 254-2644
-
6
Middle Georgia Heart and Vascular Center, LLC1103 Plaza Ave, Eastman, GA 31023 Directions (478) 254-2644
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
After already having two stents 2 .4 years ago ...A friend told me about how Pro Active Dr. Khan is ...So I changed to Dr. Khan and it s a good thing I did ..After telling him about be a little short winded from carrying my Granddaughter on my back a good distance..He said I’m sending you to the Cath Lab ...Good thing he did ...99% blockage..
About Dr. Bilal Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1063670222
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.