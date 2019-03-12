Overview

Dr. Bilal Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine



Dr. Khan works at Middle Georgia Heart and Vascular Center in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA, Dublin, GA and Eastman, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.